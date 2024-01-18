Man has life-threatening injuries after collision

We continue to appeal for witnesses and especially any dashcam footage after a pedestrian suffered potentially life-threatening injuries in a collision with a van on Ilminster Avenue, Bristol.

The pedestrian, a man in his seventies from Knowle, is now in hospital following the collision which happened at about 9.10am today, Thursday 18 January.

The driver failed to stop at the scene and urgent enquiries are underway to trace them.

Ilminster Avenue was closed near its junction with Tavistock Road and Connaught Road until about 1.20pm.

If you saw what happened or have dashcam or any other footage of the collision, please contact us.