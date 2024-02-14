A358 collision at Hatch Beauchamp

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious injury collision on the A358 at Hatch Beauchamp which has closed the road in both directions.

It happened just before 3.50pm on Wednesday 14 February between Bickenhall Lane and Griffin Lane.

A black Range Rover and a white DAF lorry travelling in opposite directions were involved in the collision.

The driver of the car has been airlifted to hospital with injuries currently described as life-threatening and their next of kin are being supported.

The lorry driver has gone to hospital by land ambulance with injuries not currently believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

The A358 is expected to remain closed between its junctions with the A303 and the A378 while collision investigators examine the scene and pending recovery of the vehicles. Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

If you were travelling on that section of the A358 and have any dashcam footage or any other information we’d like to hear from you.