Appeal after boys arrested following incidents involving pellet gun

Police are appealing for information after a group of boys were arrested following incidents involving a BB-type gun in Bristol city centre.

At about 5.45pm on Monday 12 February a group of boys were seen in Cabot Circus in possession of a BB-type handgun. The gun was reportedly fired, causing passers-by alarm.

Officers were deployed to search for the individuals.

Later that evening three teenage girls approached patrolling police officers and reported being fired at by a group of boys. Two of the girls had pellet wounds and went to hospital for treatment.

Just before 8.30pm a group of boys enter an independent convenience shop in Broad Quay and again a BB gun was fired. Thankfully no one was hurt.

Officers arrested three 14-year-old boys at about 8.50pm but were unable to locate the described weapon.

The boys – who were visiting the city from outside the Avon and Somerset policing area – have been released on bail with conditions not to come to Bristol pending further enquiries.

You’ll see an increased uniformed police presence in the city centre over the next few days as neighbourhood teams continue to carry out reassurance patrols.