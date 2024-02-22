Appeal after man assaulted in Bristol

We are appealing for the public’s help to identify a man officers would like to speak to in connection with an assault in Bristol.

Officers believe the man pictured may have information which could aid their enquiries into the incident on Saturday 20 January.

He is white, between 25-30 years old, approximately 5ft 10ins tall, of slim build, with short, dark hair and a short beard. He is shown wearing a black jacket, black jeans and black trainers with white soles.

The investigation relates to an incident which occurred at around 8.10pm at a pub in Hillgrove Street, Kingsdown.

The victim, in his 40s, was punched to the face and sustained swelling and cuts to his left eye and brown and his right cheek.

The victim sought treatment at Southmead Hospital.

If you were in the area around the time of the incident, or recognise the man in the photo, please call 101 and quote reference 5224017142.