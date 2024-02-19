Appeal after rape in Bristol park

We’re appealing for the public’s help to identify a man after a rape was reported in Bristol in the early hours of this morning (Monday 19 February).

We were called shortly after 2.48am to a report that a man had raped a woman in Castle Park.

The offender is described as white, approximately 5ft 9ins tall with short brown hair. He was wearing all black clothing.

Officers attended at the time and spoke to the victim and she is now being supported by specially trained officers from Bluestone, our specialist rape and sexual offences investigations team.

Officers remain at the scene, where a cordon is in place to allow a thorough examination to take place, and CCTV footage is being reviewed.

If you saw anything in the area at the time or have any other footage or information which could help our enquiries, please call 101 and quote reference 5224043502.