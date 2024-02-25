Appeal after road traffic incident near Keynsham

We are issuing an appeal for information following a road traffic incident near Keynsham overnight.

Officers encountered a motorist, whose car had a damaged windscreen, at the A4 Bath Road Broadmead Roundabout at about 12.05am this morning (Sunday 25 February).

The driver was arrested after failing to co-operate with a preliminary test at the roadside.

However there were concerns raised by the officers who attended as to what happened to cause the vehicle – a Jaguar X-Type estate – to be damaged and whether there had been a collision involving anyone else prior to their arrival.

Inspector Nick Garnham said: “The circumstances of what happened are unclear at this moment, but our priority is always public safety.

“Searches were carried out last night, with assistance from the National Police Air Service helicopter and specialist teams, but found no signs of any injured person or another damaged vehicle. These have been resumed this morning during daylight hours as a precaution.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who may have been in a collision with the Jaguar in the Keynsham area overnight, even if it is simply to confirm they are absolutely fine.

“Anyone who can help our enquiries, including anybody who witnessed what happened or has relevant dashcam footage, is asked to please call 101 and quote log number 97 of today (25 February).”