Appeal after teenager assaulted in Weston-super-Mare
We are appealing for the public’s help to identify this man in connection with an assault in Weston-super-Mare.
Officers believe the man pictured could aid their investigation into an incident which took place in the Boulevard.
The man is white, thought to be around 30 years old, approximately 5ft 10ins tall, with short, dark hair, a grey hoodie, light-coloured trousers and dark trainers.
At around 9pm on Friday 29 December, a teenage victim was punched by an unknown person. The victim was taken to hospital to receive treatment for a broken jaw.
If you recognise the individual, or have any other information which could aid our investigation, please contact us.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223317522, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.