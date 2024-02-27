Appeal after teenager assaulted in Weston-super-Mare

We are appealing for the public’s help to identify this man in connection with an assault in Weston-super-Mare.

Officers believe the man pictured could aid their investigation into an incident which took place in the Boulevard.

The man is white, thought to be around 30 years old, approximately 5ft 10ins tall, with short, dark hair, a grey hoodie, light-coloured trousers and dark trainers.

At around 9pm on Friday 29 December, a teenage victim was punched by an unknown person. The victim was taken to hospital to receive treatment for a broken jaw.

If you recognise the individual, or have any other information which could aid our investigation, please contact us.