Appeal issued as part of harassment investigation
We are appealing for the public’s help to identify a man as part of an ongoing harassment investigation.
Officers believe the man pictured may be able to help our enquiries into an incident which happened on Tuesday 23 January.
He is white, approximately 5ft 9ins tall, believed to be in his 30s, with a beard.
Officers are investigating after the victim, a man in his 20s, when he was followed by a man and woman along Church Road, in the St George area of Bristol, on Tuesday 23 January, who had previously threatened him.
If you recognise the man, or have any other information which could aid our investigation, please call us.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5224018796, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.