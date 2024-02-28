Appeal issued as part of harassment investigation

We are appealing for the public’s help to identify a man as part of an ongoing harassment investigation.

Officers believe the man pictured may be able to help our enquiries into an incident which happened on Tuesday 23 January.

He is white, approximately 5ft 9ins tall, believed to be in his 30s, with a beard.

Officers are investigating after the victim, a man in his 20s, when he was followed by a man and woman along Church Road, in the St George area of Bristol, on Tuesday 23 January, who had previously threatened him.

If you recognise the man, or have any other information which could aid our investigation, please call us.