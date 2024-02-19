Appeal to identify man following hate crime incident in Bridgwater
We’re issuing an image of a man we’d like to identify as part of a hate crime investigation in Bridgwater.
A man made transphobic comments to a woman and attempted to assault her in the Cornhill Pub on Saturday 5 November.
The victim was not physically hurt but was left shaken by the incident.
She described the offender as white, between 5ft 8ns and 5ft 10ins tall, of large build, with short greying brown hair. They had brown eyes and were clean shaven.
Investigating officer PC Liam Frampton said: “We are treating this incident as a hate crime.
“The language and behaviour the victim was subjected to was vile and we’re ensuring they have access to support.
“We want to speak to anyone who recognises the man in the image or has any other information which could help our inquiry.”
If you are a victim of hate crime, you can report it online via our website or alternatively, victims can report such incidents via True Vision.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223309244, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.