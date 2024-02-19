Appeal to identify man following hate crime incident in Bridgwater

We’re issuing an image of a man we’d like to identify as part of a hate crime investigation in Bridgwater.

A man made transphobic comments to a woman and attempted to assault her in the Cornhill Pub on Saturday 5 November.

The victim was not physically hurt but was left shaken by the incident.

She described the offender as white, between 5ft 8ns and 5ft 10ins tall, of large build, with short greying brown hair. They had brown eyes and were clean shaven.

Investigating officer PC Liam Frampton said: “We are treating this incident as a hate crime.

“The language and behaviour the victim was subjected to was vile and we’re ensuring they have access to support.

“We want to speak to anyone who recognises the man in the image or has any other information which could help our inquiry.”