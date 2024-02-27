Arrest after woman attacked in Bath

We were called at around 4.20pm on Monday 26 February to Dransfield Way, near Coronation Avenue, Bath, following a report that a woman had been stabbed.

The woman, who is aged in her 20s, went to hospital where she remains in a critical but stable condition. Her family have been informed and are being supported.

We’d like to thank members of the public who came to the woman’s aid at the time.

A 28-year-old man was arrested at the scene in connection with the incident and remains in police custody. We’re treating this as an isolated incident and there is no evidence of any wider risk to the public.

You can expect to see an increased police presence over the coming days and the neighbourhood team will be carrying out high-visibility reassurance patrols, so do please talk to officers if you have any concerns.