Can you help our investigation into attempted burglary in Wells?

Enquiries are ongoing after an attempted burglary at a store in Wells earlier this month.

An unknown man attempted to force entry to a shop, in Broad Street, at approximately 8.45-9am on Thursday 15 February.

The offender was unsuccessful in gaining entry due to the store’s security and because they were disturbed.

CCTV enquiries have been carried out and show a man we wish to speak to in connection with the incident.

Officer in the case Jim Card said: “We appreciate the CCTV images do not show the man’s face, but believe the distinctive bag and motorcycle – believed to be a Royal Enfield Hunter – may mean someone can help us identify him for us.

“We’d ask anyone who can help our efforts to please contact us online or call 101 providing the call-handler with reference number 5224040212.”