Can you help our investigation into attempted burglary in Wells?
Enquiries are ongoing after an attempted burglary at a store in Wells earlier this month.
An unknown man attempted to force entry to a shop, in Broad Street, at approximately 8.45-9am on Thursday 15 February.
The offender was unsuccessful in gaining entry due to the store’s security and because they were disturbed.
CCTV enquiries have been carried out and show a man we wish to speak to in connection with the incident.
Officer in the case Jim Card said: “We appreciate the CCTV images do not show the man’s face, but believe the distinctive bag and motorcycle – believed to be a Royal Enfield Hunter – may mean someone can help us identify him for us.
“We’d ask anyone who can help our efforts to please contact us online or call 101 providing the call-handler with reference number 5224040212.”
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.