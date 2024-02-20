Can you help us identify this man?

We are appealing for the public’s help to identify a person in connection with a criminal damage investigation.

Officers are keen to speak to the individual pictured wearing all black clothing as they believe they can assist in our enquiries.

Between 6-7pm on Monday 29 January in Harewell Walk, Wells, an unknown individual damaged some CCTV cameras.

We appreciate the CCTV footage is not the best quality but we hope someone may recognise the distinct facial expression of the individual and be able to identify them.

Officers are also keen to hear from anyone who may have CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage from that area around the same time.

If you can help, or were in the area and remember seeing anything suspicious, please contact us.