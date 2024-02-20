CCTV appeal after woman stalked in Bristol

We’re appealing for the public’s help to identify this man, who we want to speak to in connection with an incident of stalking in the Stockwood area of Bristol.

On Monday 29 January, a man visited an address in Whittock Road as well as a relative of the occupant of the address.

The incidents have left the victim terrified and officers are working to identify the man responsible.

He is described as mixed race, aged in his 30s, of slim build with a beard and nose ring. He was wearing a black t-shirt and blue lumberjack-style jacket at the time.