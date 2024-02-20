CCTV appeal after woman stalked in Bristol
We’re appealing for the public’s help to identify this man, who we want to speak to in connection with an incident of stalking in the Stockwood area of Bristol.
On Monday 29 January, a man visited an address in Whittock Road as well as a relative of the occupant of the address.
The incidents have left the victim terrified and officers are working to identify the man responsible.
He is described as mixed race, aged in his 30s, of slim build with a beard and nose ring. He was wearing a black t-shirt and blue lumberjack-style jacket at the time.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5224029330, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.