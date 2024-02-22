CCTV appeal following robbery in Fishponds

Officers are investigating a robbery in Fishponds and hope the public can help identify this man.

They believe the man pictured may have information which could aid their enquiries.

He is white, around 5ft 6ins tall, of average build, with short, dark hair. He is shown wearing black-rim glasses, a green coat, black trousers, and black boots. He is carrying a backpack.

The investigation relates to an incident which took place at around 6.45am on Thursday 26 October last year at a shop in Lodge Causeway, in Fishponds, South Gloucestershire.

An unknown man threatened people with a bladed article and walked out with multiple items.