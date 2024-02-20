CCTV image released in theft investigation

We are appealing for the public’s help in identifying this man in connection with an ongoing theft investigation.

Officers believe the man pictured may have information which will aid their investigation into the incident which occurred on Monday 4 December last year.

He is white and is shown wearing a grey hoody, dark trousers and a black jacket. He is seen carrying a black backpack.

Officers are investigating after an e-scooter was stolen from inside a food outlet at Abbeywood Retail Park, near Filton, at around 4pm.

If you recognise the man, or have any further information, please call us.