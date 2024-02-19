CCTV images released as part of Bath GBH inquiry

Detectives investigating a GBH in Bath are releasing a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with their inquiry.

A man in his 20s suffered a fractured skull and was treated in hospital for a bleed on the brain after he was punched to the floor by a man outside Sub 13 bar on George Street at around 12.30am on Sunday 8 October.

CCTV footage from the area has been reviewed as part of the investigation and officers believe the man in the image being released may have information which could help them.

Detectives are also releasing a second image of woman (below) who they think may have witnessed the assault.

Anyone who can identify either the man or the woman in the CCTV images is asked to contact us.