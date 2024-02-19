CCTV images released as part of Bath GBH inquiry
Detectives investigating a GBH in Bath are releasing a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with their inquiry.
A man in his 20s suffered a fractured skull and was treated in hospital for a bleed on the brain after he was punched to the floor by a man outside Sub 13 bar on George Street at around 12.30am on Sunday 8 October.
CCTV footage from the area has been reviewed as part of the investigation and officers believe the man in the image being released may have information which could help them.
Detectives are also releasing a second image of woman (below) who they think may have witnessed the assault.
Anyone who can identify either the man or the woman in the CCTV images is asked to contact us.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223245824, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.