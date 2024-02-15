Dashcam and witness appeal after fail-to-stop collision in Burnham-on-Sea

Dashcam footage and witnesses are wanted by officers investigating a collision that left a woman requiring hospital treatment in Burnham-on-Sea.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to Love Lane, at the junction with Ramsay Way, at approximately 8.05pm on Friday 9 February.

The collision involved a black Ford Focus and a grey Volkswagen Golf. The Golf driver, who was a woman in her 30s, had to be freed by firefighters before being taken to hospital. She has since been discharged from hospital.

The Focus was unoccupied by the time officers arrived. We understand a man and a woman who may have been in the vehicle at the time of the collision left the scene on foot.

We’d ask anyone who can help our enquiries to please call 101 and quote reference number 5224035685.