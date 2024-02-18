Man, 19, charged after boy, 16, injured

Joel Binnings, 19, of Fishponds, has been charged with attempted murder and possessing a knife in public.

He remains in custody pending a hearing at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Monday 19 February.

The charges relate to a stabbing which happened at about 8.15pm on Thursday 08 February at McDonalds in The Horsefair, Bristol.

A 16-year-old boy injured in the attack remains in a critical condition in hospital and our thoughts are with his family.

Two men aged 18 and 19 who were previously arrested in connection with the incident are on conditional police bail, while a 13-year-old boy has been released without charge.