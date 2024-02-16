Man arrested following assault near North Petherton

One man has been arrested following a serious assault near North Petherton earlier this week.

A 47-year-old man has been arrested following an incident in Wilstock Village. He remains in police custody.

Officers were called to Lilliana Way at around 1.30am yesterday (Thursday 15 February) following reports of an altercation.

A man in his 20s has been taken to hospital with serious injuries which were not thought to be life-threatening.

Two other people sustained minor injuries. They both attended Musgrove Park Hospital for treatment.

Neighbourhood Inspector Michael Griffiths said: “We would like to reassure the community that we believe this to be an isolated incident in which all the individuals involved are known to each other.

“Officers from our Neighbourhood Policing Team have been in the area conducting high-visibility reassurance patrols and have been engaging with the public who have questions and concerns.

“Our detectives continue to carry out enquiries, question the suspect and take witness statements.”