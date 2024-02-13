Man arrested in Bristol for drug offence

A man has been arrested by officers investigating drugs offences in Bristol.

The 20-year-old man was arrested in Vining walk, Easton on Thursday 8 February and officers recovered a significant quantity of Class A drugs.

The man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and has since been released on bail.

Neighbourhood Inspector Tom Gent said: “There is no place for drugs on the streets of Bristol and we will continue to take action where offences are being committed.

“Drugs can have a devastating impact on some of the most vulnerable people in our communities and we encourage anyone who witnesses suspicious behaviour to report it to us.”

Incidents of drug dealing can be reported to us online at https://www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/report/drug-dealing-and-use.

Alternatively, the independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted completely anonymously by calling 0800 555 111, or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.

Details of support services available to people affected by drug misuse can be found on the Bristol City Council website at https://www.bristol.gov.uk/residents/social-care-and-health/health-and-wellbeing/drug-and-alcohol-misuse-support.