 Leave site
Skip to content
You are here: Home » News » Man charged with drug offences

Man charged with drug offences

Posted on 19 February 2024, at 16:18 in In Court

White background with black wording saying charged and an icon depicting a judge

A 22-year-old man has been charged with drug offences in connection with a suspected drug line in Taunton.

Marwan Aweys, of Farcroft Road, Birmingham, has been charged with two counts of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs (heroin and crack cocaine) and one count of breaching a protection from harassment order.

The charges relate to an investigation into a drugs line in Taunton between September and December last year.

Aweys appeared at Taunton Magistrates’ Court, which is temporarily residing at North Somerset Courthouse, on Wednesday 14 February.

He was remanded into custody and will next appear at Taunton Crown Court on Friday 15 March.

We are appealing to the public to tell us what they know about drug dealing happening in our communities so we can continue to bring those responsible to justice.

Please: