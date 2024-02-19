Man charged with drug offences

A 22-year-old man has been charged with drug offences in connection with a suspected drug line in Taunton.

Marwan Aweys, of Farcroft Road, Birmingham, has been charged with two counts of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs (heroin and crack cocaine) and one count of breaching a protection from harassment order.

The charges relate to an investigation into a drugs line in Taunton between September and December last year.

Aweys appeared at Taunton Magistrates’ Court, which is temporarily residing at North Somerset Courthouse, on Wednesday 14 February.

He was remanded into custody and will next appear at Taunton Crown Court on Friday 15 March.