Man charged with murder after death following Ruishton incident

A 46-year-old man from Taunton has been charged with murder after a man sadly died following an incident in Somerset on Monday (19 February).

Emergency services were called to an address in Coronation Close, Ruishton at approximately 8pm on Monday 19 February to a report of a man having suffered a serious injury.

Jordan Simcock, 24, was taken to Southmead Hospital but tragically died yesterday afternoon (Wednesday 21 February). His family are aware and are being provided specialist support by officers.

Jordan Simcock

A forensic post-mortem examination and formal identification is due to be completed in the coming days.

Michael Drake, 46, was charged with one count of murder overnight and appeared before Taunton Magistrates’ Court this morning (Thursday 22 February) where he was remanded into custody to appear at Bristol Crown Court tomorrow.

A second man, also in his 40s, who was arrested earlier this week, has been released with no further action.