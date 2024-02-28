Man in court following robbery in Bath

A 48-year-old man has been charged in connection with a robbery in Bath.

Ian Gant, of no fixed address, appeared at Bath Magistrates’ Court on Monday 26 February after being charged with robbery and being in possession of a bladed article.

The charges relate to an incident on Monday 19 February where a man threatened staff while holding a kitchen knife in a local Spar store in Bath.

Gant was remanded and will next appear at Bristol Crown Court on 25 March 2024.