Man pleads guilty to Weston-super-Mare murder
A 35-year-old has pleaded guilty to murdering a man at an address in Weston-super-Mare.
Adam Bowers pleaded today (Friday 23 February) at Bristol Crown Court to killing 46-year-old Nick Bryan at a property in Rydal Road.
Bowers, a former boxer, conducted a violent and sustained attack on Mr Bryan by punching and kicking him, after a number of people had been drinking at the address on the evening of 15 November 2021. He then fled the scene.
We were called by paramedics in the early hours of the following morning to the house where Mr Bryan was found unconscious. He was taken to hospital, where he sadly died on 17 November 2021.
A post-mortem revealed Mr Bryan had died after sustaining significant head injuries. The pathologist was unable to rule out whether Bowers had also used a blunt weapon to inflict the fatal injuries.
A murder investigation was carried out and led to Bowers being charged in November 2023.
Bowers has been remanded in custody and will be sentenced on Monday 15 April.
Mr Bryan, who used to live in Leicestershire, was described as a ‘bright, beautiful, gentle soul’, by his family in a tribute shortly after his death.
Detective Chief Inspector Roger Doxsey said: “Adam Bowers subjected Nick Bryan to a violent attack before fleeing the scene without any attempt to get medical attention to help the man he had critically injured.
“The Major Crime Investigation Team has conducted a thorough inquiry into what happened that night and that hard work saw sufficient evidence be gathered to ensure Bowers has pleaded guilty to murder.
“A family liaison officer continues to offer support to Mr Bryan’s family and our thoughts remain with them. We hope today’s plea provides them with some comfort and answers around what happened on that fateful night, which they deserve to know.”