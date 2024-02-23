Man pleads guilty to Weston-super-Mare murder

A 35-year-old has pleaded guilty to murdering a man at an address in Weston-super-Mare.

Adam Bowers pleaded today (Friday 23 February) at Bristol Crown Court to killing 46-year-old Nick Bryan at a property in Rydal Road.

Bowers, a former boxer, conducted a violent and sustained attack on Mr Bryan by punching and kicking him, after a number of people had been drinking at the address on the evening of 15 November 2021. He then fled the scene.

We were called by paramedics in the early hours of the following morning to the house where Mr Bryan was found unconscious. He was taken to hospital, where he sadly died on 17 November 2021.

A post-mortem revealed Mr Bryan had died after sustaining significant head injuries. The pathologist was unable to rule out whether Bowers had also used a blunt weapon to inflict the fatal injuries.

A murder investigation was carried out and led to Bowers being charged in November 2023.

Bowers has been remanded in custody and will be sentenced on Monday 15 April.

Mr Bryan, who used to live in Leicestershire, was described as a ‘bright, beautiful, gentle soul’, by his family in a tribute shortly after his death.