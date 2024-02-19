Names of children released in Sea Mills murder investigation

The names of three children who died following an incident at a property in Blaise Walk in the Sea Mills area of Bristol at the weekend are being released.

While formal identification has not yet taken place, we can confirm the children who died are believed to be seven-year-old Fares Bash, three-year-old Joury Bash and nine-month-old Mohammed Bash, who were all siblings.

Their next of kin are continuing to be supported by specially trained officers and our thoughts remain with them at this incredibly difficult time, as well as everyone affected by this tragedy.

Forensic post-mortem examinations will be carried out on the children to establish the cause of death and it’s important we don’t give further detail on this until the proper processes have been carried out. The post-mortem examinations are not likely to be completed until the middle to the end of this week at the earliest.

A 42-year-old woman arrested at the scene remains in hospital due to injuries she’d sustained. Her condition is not life-threatening, and she remains in police custody at this time.

Uniformed officers from the Neighbourhood Policing team will continue to be present in the area in the coming days, so residents are able to raise any worries, issues or concerns, and some police cordons will remain in place until our enquiries at the scene conclude. We continue to treat this as an isolated incident with no ongoing risk posed to the local community.

If you have any information which could help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference 5224042788, or contact us through our website