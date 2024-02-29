Pensioner jailed after killing his wife in Brean

A 71-year-old man who murdered his wife at their home in Brean has been jailed.

Simon Steeves, from Brean, pleaded guilty to killing his wife, 59-year-old Denise Steeves, at their home in Diamond Meadow Lodge Park, in Weston Road, on 25 October last year.

At Bristol Crown Court today (Thursday 29 February), Steeves was jailed for 14 years and two months. This was then reduced to 13 years and 300 days due to the time he has already served on remand since his arrest.

The court heard how the defendant had stabbed his wife and then called 999 and told police he had murdered her.

The first officers on the scene performed CPR on Denise until paramedics arrived but, despite their best efforts, she tragically died at the scene.

Steeves was arrested at the scene and charged the following day.