Prison sentence increased for drink-driver who caused fatal collision near Wincanton

A drink-driver, who filmed himself on his mobile phone at the wheel talking about how he was ‘smashed’ before causing a fatal collision, has had his jail sentence increased.

Anton Hull has had his sentence increased after the Crown Prosecution Service referred the case to the Attorney General’s Office on behalf of Avon and Somerset Police as an unduly lenient sentence.

The 22-year-old was driving a Ford Transit home to Galhampton in August 2022 when his van collided with a Volkswagen car being driven by Sarah Baker.

Sarah, aged 29 and pictured below, was critically injured and tragically died at the scene near Wincanton. Her family said her death has ‘left a gaping hole in our hearts’, describing Hull’s actions as ‘utterly selfish’.

Hull was sentenced in November to six years in prison and received a nine-year driving disqualification after pleading guilty to casing death by dangerous driving. But both were quashed and replaced with longer sentences following an appeal heard in London today (Wednesday 14 February).

He today received a new sentence of nine years and three months’ imprisonment, as well as a driving disqualification of 12 years and two months.