Use of enhanced stop and search powers in parts of Bristol extended

Officers in uniform in parts of Bristol will be able to stop and search people without needing reasonable grounds for suspicion they may be involved in criminality for another 24 hours.

Bristol Commander Superintendent Mark Runacres this afternoon granted an extension to use of the powers under Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act until 5pm tomorrow (Saturday 17 February).

The powers, which can be used by officers in uniform in Bristol’s city centre as well as the St Pauls, Easton, Eastville, Ashley Down, Temple and Fishponds areas, were first authorised yesterday (Thursday 15 February) following a number of serious violence incidents.

Officers will be able to search for weapons and require someone wearing a mask or face covering to remove it. Anyone who refuses to remove a mask or face covering could be arrested.

Supt Runacres said: “The decision to extend the use of enhanced stop and search powers in parts of Bristol has been carefully thought through and is one which I feel is necessary.

“It is result of the all the recent incidents of violence in the designated areas and on current intelligence.

“We remain extremely concerned about the recent incidents and will use the legislation available to use to try to prevent anyone else coming to harm.”

Nineteen people were stopped and searched overnight Thursday 15 to Friday 16 February.

No weapons were found in any of the searches between 5.30pm on Thursday and 1.30am on Friday.

Most of the people who were stopped were aged between 18 and 34. One man in his 40s was stopped, along with three children in their mid-teens.

Most of the searches happened in Castle Park, but several people were also stopped in Wine Street, Queen Square, River Street and Lansdown Road as well as Trinity Road, Stapleton Road and The Horsefair.

All the searches were recorded on body worn video and all of those stopped were offered a stop and search receipt.

Supt Runacres added: “Our decision to use these powers and searches carried out under this authority will be reviewed by the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner’s independent Scrutiny of Police Powers Panel.

“From 5pm tomorrow, officers will still be able to stop and search anyone they have reasonable grounds for suspicion that they may be involved in criminality and should it be necessary, we won’t hesitate to consider a further authorisation of Section 60 powers in the future.”