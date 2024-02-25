Witnesses sought after fatal collision in South Gloucestershire

A man has died following a collision in South Gloucestershire during the early hours of this morning (Sunday 25 February).

Emergency services were called to Station Road, in Pilning, at about 1.40am after reports of a van colliding with a parked vehicle.

A man in his 20s, believed to be the only occupant of the van, sadly died at the scene. His family have been informed and will receive support from a specially-trained officer.

House-to-house enquiries have taken place.

We’d ask any witnesses, or people with CCTV or dashcam footage that could help our enquiries, to please contact us online or on 101 providing reference number 5224049045.