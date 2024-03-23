Appeal after assault in Bridgwater

Detectives investigating a serious assault in Bridgwater in the early hours of this morning (23 March) are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

We were called shortly before 1.15am by the ambulance service to a report that a man had been punched to the floor and knocked unconscious outside the Palace Nightclub in Penel Orlieu, Bridgwater.

The victim, aged in his 40s, was taken to hospital with head injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening but are believed to be life-changing. His family have been informed.

A 31-year-old man from Bridgwater has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm without intent and remains in police custody.

If you witnessed the incident or have any footage of it which could help our investigation, please contact us.