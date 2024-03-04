Appeal after collision on A363

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital after an incident on the A363 Sally In The Wood near Warleigh on Friday 1 March – did you witness what happened?

Emergency services were called at about 4.30pm after reports a blue Triumph Tiger motorbike had been involved in a collision, with a van heading towards in the opposite direction.

The rider – who is a man in his 30s – was taken to hospital with serious injuries. He remains in hospital and his next of kin is aware.

Witnesses who have not yet spoken to police, or anyone with relevant dashcam or CCTV footage, is asked to call 101 or contact us online quoting reference 5224054453.