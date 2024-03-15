Appeal after man and woman racially abused in Pill

We’re appealing for witnesses after two people were racially abused in Pill last month.

The incident took place at about midday on Friday 2 February at the Post Office in Baltic Place where a man and a woman, aged in their 50s, were subject to a racially aggravated public order offence.

The offender is described as a white man, of slim build with dark hair who was aged in his late 30s or early 40s and was using a wheelchair.

PC James Coglan said: “Our investigation is now well underway with a number of enquiries having already been made, including checking CCTV footage.

“We now want anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has any other information about it, to come forward.”

If you were in the area at the time and have not yet spoken to an officer, or have information which could help the investigation, please call 101 and quote reference 5224033486.

You can also contact us online at https://www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/report.