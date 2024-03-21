Appeal after man assaulted outside shop in Bristol

An investigation is ongoing into an assault on a man outside a shop in Lawfords Gate, in Bristol.

Officers were called to the incident in Easton shortly after 3.30pm on Thursday 1 February.

A man in his 20s, who was a shop employee, was taken to hospital with injuries after being attacked with a knife by an unknown man following an in-store altercation. He was later released from hospital.

A knife was recovered from the scene.

CCTV enquiries have been carried out and we are issuing photos of a man who we wish to identify and talk to as part of our investigation.

He has been described as being in his 30s or 40s, approximately 5ft 9ins, of Asian heritage, slim and with long black hair and a beard. He is seen wearing a blue waterproof jacket, black tracksuit trousers and black trainers.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or recognises the man, is asked to please call 101 and give the reference 5224027831.