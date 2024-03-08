Appeal after robbery in Filton
Officers investigating a robbery in Filton on Sunday (3 March) are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.
At about 5pm, a 15-year-old boy walking on Gloucester Road North was stopped by a group of three people who stole his coat, AirPods and a bank card before getting on a bus.
The offenders, who are believed to be teenagers, threatened the victim with a knife during the incident. The victim was uninjured.
The offenders are all described as white and were wearing black tracksuits and balaclavas at the time.
- The first is described as being of slim build and about 5ft 10ins tall.
- The second was of a larger build with short black hair and about 5ft7ins or 5ft 8ins tall.
- The third was of medium build and about 5ft 10ins to 5ft 11ins tall.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5224055943, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.