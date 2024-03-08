Appeal after robbery in Filton

Officers investigating a robbery in Filton on Sunday (3 March) are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

At about 5pm, a 15-year-old boy walking on Gloucester Road North was stopped by a group of three people who stole his coat, AirPods and a bank card before getting on a bus.

The offenders, who are believed to be teenagers, threatened the victim with a knife during the incident. The victim was uninjured.

The offenders are all described as white and were wearing black tracksuits and balaclavas at the time.