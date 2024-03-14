Appeal after van stolen in Bristol

We are appealing for the public’s help after a vehicle was stolen in Bristol.

Officers are investigating after an unknown man stole a vehicle which was parked in Silbury Road, in Ashton, at around 5pm on Monday 4 March.

The vehicle, a white Vauxhall Vivaro, was seen being driven down Whiteladies Road a short time after.

We are keen to speak to the man pictured as we believe he may have information which could assist our enquiries.

He is a white man, wearing a black padded jacket, grey bottoms and white trainers.

If you were in the area and saw anything suspicious, or know who the person pictured is, we’d like to hear from you.