Appeal following robbery in Bristol

We are seeking the public’s help to identify this man in connection with an ongoing robbery investigation.

Officers believe the man pictured may have information which could aid their enquiries into a robbery from a shop in Whiteladies Road, in Bristol.

The man is white, between 30-40 years old, around 5ft 5ins tall and has brown hair.

On 26 November last year at around 9.30pm, an unknown man walked into the shop and stole several items before threatening people with a knife and making off.