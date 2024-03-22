Appeal following serious assault in Bridgwater

We are appealing for witnesses following a serious assault in Bridgwater earlier this week.

On Wednesday 20 March between 10.30-11pm, a man in his 30s was assaulted by an unknown man who was with a woman in West Street, Bridgwater.

The suspect – described as a white man, between 25-30 years old, around 5ft 8ins tall, of slim build, with short, brown hair and wearing a jumper and jeans – punched, kicked and beat the victim.

The victim was taken to hospital to receive treatment for a serious eye injury and broken ankle.

Officers are treating the incident as isolated and are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident.

Officers are also interested in speaking to the woman who was with the suspect. She is described as white, around 5ft 5ins tall, of slim build, with thick, long brown hair. She was wearing a black jumper and leggings.

If you were in the area between 10.30-11pm and saw something, please call us.