Appeal for witness to serious assault in St Pauls

We’re appealing for the public’s help to identify this man, who we believe may have information about an incident earlier this week in which a man sadly died.

Detectives believe the pictured man was in Grosvenor Road and Ashley Road at about 8.30pm on Tuesday (5 March) at around the same time a 30-year-old man was stabbed.

The victim was taken to hospital by a member of the public where he tragically later died. Our thoughts are with his family at this time.

A 43-year-old man arrested over the night of Tuesday 5 March and Wednesday 6 March on suspicion of murder remains in police custody while enquiries continue.

The man we want to speak to is described as having been wearing black clothing and riding a dark-coloured bicycle with a large blue food delivery bag at the time.

Senior investigating officer Det Ch Insp Phil Walker, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “Our investigation into Tuesday’s incident and the circumstances surrounding it is now well underway.

“We believe this man may have information which could prove crucial and we would urge him to come forward and speak to us.

“I’d also like to stress that we do not believe this man has had any involvement in the incident.”

If you know the pictured man, or have any information which could help our investigation, then please call 101 and quote reference 5224057887.