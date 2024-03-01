Appeal for witnesses following fatal collision in Weston-super-Mare

Officers are investigating after a man tragically died in a collision in the early hours of this morning.

We were called at around 4.30am today (Friday 1 March) to Royal Sands, in Weston-super-Mare, following a report of a single-vehicle collision.

A motorcyclist had come off his bike after colliding with a wall. Despite the best efforts of members of the public and emergency services, the victim, in his 20s, died at the scene.

The man’s family have been informed and our thoughts are with them during this difficult time. They will be offered support by a specially-trained family liaison officer.

Beach Road and some of Uphill Road North remain closed this morning in both directions from the junction with Clarence Road South to the junction of Moorland Road.

If you were in the area between 4.15-4.30am and remember seeing the collision, or have relevant footage and have not yet spoken with officers, please call us.