Appeal for witnesses to collision in Weston-super-Mare

We are appealing for witnesses after a vehicle failed to stop at the scene of a collision in Weston-super-Mare.

On Friday 16 February at around 6pm, three vehicles were involved in collision on Marine Parade at a red light.

One vehicle, described as a dark-coloured Mercedes Vito, left the scene before exchanging details with the other drivers.

Two people from one of the vehicles attended hospital as a precaution.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or the time before or after.

If you have any information, or were in the area at the time and captured the collision on phone, dashcam or doorbell, please get in touch via 101 and quote reference 5224041933.