Appeal launched after power tools stolen – Bristol

Officers are investigating the theft of power tools from a vehicle in Bristol.

At around 9.30pm on Saturday 6 January, four unknown men broke into a van in Milford Street, in Southville, and made off with multiple tools.

Officers are keen to speak to the two individuals pictured as they believe they may have information which could aid their investigation.

If you recognise the men, or have any information about the theft which could aid our investigation, please call us.