Can you help us identify man after assaults in Clifton Triangle?

Enquiries are ongoing into a number of assaults that happened in Clifton at the end of last year.

Police were called to the Clifton Triangle area at about 1am on Saturday 30 December after reports of an unknown man assaulted three men.

Two of the victims sustained facial injuries that required treatment, while the third had bruising to their head.

The trio were spoken to by officers at the scene and said the assaults were unprovoked and committed by a man they did not know. He was described as bald, about 5ft 7-8ins, with a grey beard.

We understand the suspect had been in Mbargo’s nightclub and the assaults happened inside and outside the premises.

CCTV enquiries have taken place and we are issuing images of a man we want to speak to in connection with our enquiries.

If you recognise the man, or witnessed what happened, please contact us online or call 101 and quote reference number 5223317582.