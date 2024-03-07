Can you help us identify these two men?

We are appealing for the public’s help to identify two men who may be able to help us with a criminal damage investigation.

On Sunday 21 January at around 9.15pm, two unknown men were in the Patchway area of South Gloucestershire, where they damaged the window of a house and smashed a door.

We believe the two men pictured can help us in our enquiries and we are keen to speak with them.

They are both white, of average build, wearing dark clothing. One is shown wearing light-coloured trainers and the other with dark-colour trainers.

If you recognise them, or have any information about the incident which could aid our investigation, please call us.