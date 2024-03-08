Can you help us to bring Eddie’s killer to justice?

A dedicated team is still following up leads, taking statements and reviewing CCTV for clues as enquiries into the death of a teenager in Bristol last summer continue.

Although too many other families have since suffered the agony of losing a loved one to knife violence, the Major Crime Investigation Team (MCIT) is still working doggedly to get justice for Eddie King Muthemba Kinuthia, who was just 19 when he died.

Eddie died after suffering stab wounds in an attack in Grosvenor Road Triangle Park, St Paul’s, Bristol, just before 11pm on Friday 21 July.

Three men arrested on suspicion of murder in the weeks afterwards remain on police bail but no one has as yet been charged over Eddie’s death.

Earlier this month Eddie’s mother Irene Muthemba held a vigil in Bristol city centre and this week local media have broadcast further interviews with her and her family. On Thursday 14 March BBC’s Crimewatch Live will again feature the appeal.

Irene Muthemba with her son Eddie King Muthemba Kinuthia – family picture

“It is incredibly hard for Irene and all Eddie’s family that the enquiries into his death are yet to result in a positive outcome. “We’re still working very hard to identify and speak to potential witnesses and find that last detail, that piece of information which will bring the right person to justice. “Eddie is not forgotten. He is in our hearts and minds every day, along with the family and friends who are suffering his loss. “We know lots of people were out in the area that night. We know Eddie’s death has had a profound impact on so many people, but our investigators are experienced in supporting people who have witnessed such traumatic events, alongside our victim and witness care teams. “You may not think you have anything new to add, but please do tell us what you know.” Detective Chief Inspector Mark Almond, who leads the investigation.

Detectives are still especially keen to hear from anyone who: