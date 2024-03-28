Cars set alight in Willsbridge

We’re appealing for the public’s help after two vans were set alight and destroyed in Willsbridge, South Gloucestershire earlier this month.

At approximately 4.30am on Saturday 16 March, an unknown offender has set fire to the white Ford Transit vans in Caldicott Close.

They were wearing a dark-coloured jacket with the hood up and light-coloured jogging bottoms and trainers at the time.

Our investigation into the incident is well underway with extensive CCTV enquiries having been made.

If you have any information which could help our investigation, please contact us.