Cars set alight in Willsbridge
We’re appealing for the public’s help after two vans were set alight and destroyed in Willsbridge, South Gloucestershire earlier this month.
At approximately 4.30am on Saturday 16 March, an unknown offender has set fire to the white Ford Transit vans in Caldicott Close.
They were wearing a dark-coloured jacket with the hood up and light-coloured jogging bottoms and trainers at the time.
Our investigation into the incident is well underway with extensive CCTV enquiries having been made.
If you have any information which could help our investigation, please contact us.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5224067697, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
