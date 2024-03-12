CCTV appeal after woman robbed in Bristol

Officers investigating a robbery in Bristol in January are appealing for the public’s help to identify three people who may have information about the incident.

At about 12.40pm on Wednesday 24 January, a bag belonging to a woman who has mobility issues was snatched while she was parked in a disabled bay at Home Bargains in Whitchurch Lane, Bishopsworth.

Officers attended and searched the area but found no trace of the suspect. Investigations have continued since.

The victim has been significantly affected by the incident, which is still causing her health issues.

A 28-year-old man from the Knowle area of Bristol was arrested last month on suspicion of theft from a motor vehicle, theft of a bicycle and robbery. He has since been released on bail.

As part of the ongoing investigation, officers are seeking the public’s help to identify the pictured man as well as a woman and a man who they believe may be able to help.

The pictured man is described as white and aged between 25 and 35. He was wearing a blue face mask and a black tracksuit with white piping at the time.

The other man is described as being aged in his 40s with dark hair and wearing jeans and a dark-coloured zip up hoodie.

The woman is described as aged in her 30s or 40s with blonde hair which was tied up in a pony tail. She was wearing a white padded jacket and blue jeans at the time.