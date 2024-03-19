CCTV image released in Bristol hate crime investigation

We’re issuing images of three men we’d like to speak to in connection with an ongoing investigation into a hate crime in Bristol.

A man in his twenties was assaulted during a homophobic incident outside the Seamus O’Donnell’s bar in St Nicholas Street, at around 2am on Saturday 20 January. The victim suffered a broken eye socket as a result.

Chief Inspector Vicks Hayward-Melen said: “Our investigation into this concerning incident is progressing and we now want to identify the three men in the CCTV image released today, as we believe they can help us with our enquiries. If this is you, or if you know who any of the men are, please call us.

“We will be keeping the victim, members of the LGBTQ+ community, and the owners of the Seamus O’Donnell’s bar updated on the latest developments.”

If you can help us identify any of the men, please contact us.