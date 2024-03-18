CCTV issued in attempted robbery investigation – Weston-super-Mare
We’re issuing CCTV footage of a man we want to identify in connection with an attempted robbery in Weston-super-Mare.
A man went into a shop on Manor Court, Locking, at about 6.50pm on Tuesday 5 March and brandished a knife while asking for money, before leaving the store empty-handed.
The man in the footage, who we want to speak to, is described as white, between 18 and 25 years old, and he was wearing a grey hooded top and bottoms, and a face covering.
If you have any information which would help us identify this man, please contact us.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5224057837, or complete our online appeals form.