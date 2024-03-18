CCTV issued in attempted robbery investigation – Weston-super-Mare

We’re issuing CCTV footage of a man we want to identify in connection with an attempted robbery in Weston-super-Mare.

A man went into a shop on Manor Court, Locking, at about 6.50pm on Tuesday 5 March and brandished a knife while asking for money, before leaving the store empty-handed.

The man in the footage, who we want to speak to, is described as white, between 18 and 25 years old, and he was wearing a grey hooded top and bottoms, and a face covering.

If you have any information which would help us identify this man, please contact us.