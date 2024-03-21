CCTV released as officers investigate inappropriate behaviour towards teenager – Bath

We want to identify the man in this CCTV image in connection with an ongoing investigation into inappropriate behaviour.

A 17-year-old girl has been followed on two separate occasions by an unknown man while using the 173 or 174 bus service from Radstock to Bath, with the behaviour continuing after she’s left the bus in Bath city centre. The man has also made inappropriate comments towards her. Both incidents happened between 12pm and 1pm on Sunday 11 February and Sunday 18 February.

The man in the image is described as Asian, between 20 and 30 years old, of slim build, with short dark hair, and a moustache/beard.

If you recognise this man, or have any other information which would help us identify him, please contact us.