CCTV released in Bristol rape investigation
Detectives investigating the rape of a woman in Castle Park, Bristol last month have issued CCTV footage of a man they wish to speak to.
We were called shortly before 3am on Monday 19 February to a report of the incident.
The victim, aged in her 50s, had met the man in the Old Market area of Bristol before walking towards Castle Park where she was raped.
The investigation is being led by Operation Bluestone, our specialist rape and sexual offence investigations team.
The man we want to speak to is described as white, approximately 5ft 9ins tall and with short brown hair. He was wearing light brown trousers and a blue, green and purple jacket.
DC Bethan Crowley said: “While these sorts of incidents are rare, we take them incredibly seriously and have been working tirelessly to identify the offender.
“I’d like to praise the bravery of the victim in coming forward to report this. This incident has left her shaken-up and we will continue to provide support and updates through specially-trained officers.
“As part of our investigation, we have been thoroughly reviewing CCTV footage in the area and we are now releasing this footage to identify this man who we believe may have information which could help.”
Victims of rape or sexual assault, whether recent or non-recent, can self-refer to The Bridge, a Sexual Assault Referral Centre, 24/7 365 days a year. Visit their website www.thebridgecanhelp.org.uk or call 0117 342 6999.
Details of charities and organisations who support victims can also be found at www.thisisnotanexcuse.org.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5224043502, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.