CCTV released in Bristol rape investigation

Detectives investigating the rape of a woman in Castle Park, Bristol last month have issued CCTV footage of a man they wish to speak to.

We were called shortly before 3am on Monday 19 February to a report of the incident.

The victim, aged in her 50s, had met the man in the Old Market area of Bristol before walking towards Castle Park where she was raped.

The investigation is being led by Operation Bluestone, our specialist rape and sexual offence investigations team.

The man we want to speak to is described as white, approximately 5ft 9ins tall and with short brown hair. He was wearing light brown trousers and a blue, green and purple jacket.